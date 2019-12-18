Momo.com eyes 20% higher New Year food sales

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

TV and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday said that it is aiming to increase its sales of Lunar New Year dishes by 20 percent year-on-year after adding dishes from renowned restaurants and hotels to its offerings.

The Lunar New Year holiday is from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29.

In addition to the Lunar New Year dishes, the company is also showcasing dishes from restaurant operator Wowprime Corp (王品), Chinese restaurant Tien Hsiang Lo (天香樓) and online food retailer Shen Kai Master Co (聖凱師), the company said.

Traditional Lunar New Year dishes such as Buddha’s Temptation, a Fujian shark fin soup, Zhejiang scallion ribs and Cantonese seafood soup would likely be among customers’ favorites, thanks to promotions and discounts of up to 30 percent, the company said.

Meanwhile, Eastern Home Shopping & Leisure Co Ltd (東森購物) is looking to increase sales of its Lunar New Year dishes by 30 percent year-on-year.

The company, which started offering the dishes four years ago, said that sales have risen steadily from NT$73 million (US$2.42 million) in 2016 to NT$130 million this year.

The company is hoping to boost sales by targeting small families and offering more affordable five-to-six course menus costing between NT$1,000 and NT$1,200.

Premium menus for 12 to 14 persons are also available for larger family gatherings and are priced at about NT$5,000, it said.