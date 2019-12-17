Agencies

SINGAPORE

Home prices rebound

Sales of private apartments in the city-state rebounded last month amid concerns that a property glut could halt a nascent price recovery. Developers sold 1,147 units versus 931 dwellings in October, Urban Redevelopment Authority data released yesterday showed. The 23 percent gain came despite fewer apartment launches as home builders launched 740 apartments for sale last month compared with 892 in October. Home prices rose 1.3 percent in the third quarter of this year.

INDONESIA

Trade deficit hits US$1.3bn

The country’s trade deficit blew out to US$1.3 billion last month as imports of consumer goods surged and exports contracted for a 13th straight month. Exports fell 5.7 percent from a year earlier to US$14 billion, compared with a 2.8 percent decline forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists, while imports declined 9.2 percent. A widening trade deficit puts pressure on the current account, which in turn, can undermine the rupiah. Risks to the current account might give Bank Indonesia more reason to keep monetary policy on hold after four interest-rate cuts this year.

STEELMAKERS

Jingye bid on shaky ground

Jingye Group Co’s (敬業集團) planned acquisition of the assets of troubled steelmaker British Steel Ltd is at risk of falling through, the Sunday Telegraph reported. Discussions with the Chinese steel conglomerate are under threat as a deadline to finalize the terms nears, the newspaper said, citing unidentified sources. In a separate report, the Sunday Times said that capital controls being imposed on Jingye by the Chinese government could upend a final deal.

FOOD

IFF, DuPont to join forces

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) reached a US$26.2 billion agreement for DuPont Inc’s nutrition division, prevailing over Ireland’s Kerry Group PLC, as it continues to expand in the fast-growing food-ingredients business. The transaction is to create a new company comprised of the bidder’s assets and DuPont’s nutrition business. The new company would have an enterprise value of US$45.4 billion, with DuPont shareholders getting a 55.4 percent stake and IFF shareholders getting 44.6 percent, the companies said in a statement on Sunday.

ITALY

Lender granted bailout

The government late on Sunday approved an emergency decree granting a lifeline of up to 900 million euros (US$992 million) to cooperative bank Popolare di Bari SCpA, in the latest state bailout of an ailing lender. The bank, which last week said it needed an urgent injection of up to 1 billion euros, has struggled to cope with mounting loan losses during a slump that has devastated the country’s economy. The decree also aims to create a state-owned “bank for investments” in the south.

ARGENTINA

Grain levies increased

The new government has hiked export levies on soy, wheat and corn, according to an official decree on Saturday, hitting farmers in the grains-exporting nation to raise revenue needed to avoid default on a mountain of looming sovereign debt. President Alberto Fernandez, who took office on Tuesday last week, boosted the rate for soybeans, soy oil and soymeal from about 25 percent to 30 percent and hiked the levy on corn and wheat from about 7 percent to 12 percent.q