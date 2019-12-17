BMW-Daimler venture steps up Uber challenge

Bloomberg

FreeNow, the ride-hailing venture owned by Daimler AG and BMW AG, expects to double its revenue this year and next in a fresh challenge to Uber Inc in Europe and Latin America.

FreeNow’s so-called gross merchandise volume, which mirrors revenue, is forecast to reach about 2.4 billion euros (US$2.7 billion) this year, chief executive officer Marc Berg said in an interview in Hamburg, Germany.

“We know it is aggressive and really ambitious, but we want to double our revenue again next year, while further improving our profitability,” Berg said.

Half of the 130 cities in Europe and Latin America where the company that was previously named MyTaxi operates in are already profitable, he said.

Mobility providers face intensifying pressure to show they can generate profit, as indicated by the lackluster stock performance of Uber and US peer Lyft Inc since their initial public offerings.

Varying transport regulations across regions can complicate efforts to scale up, and authorities worldwide have increased scrutiny of background checks for drivers to address safety concerns.

Still, Uber’s market value of US$48.6 billion underscores that investors anticipate technology firms to play a key role in shaping transportation.

Uber’s adjusted revenue is estimated to rise 15 percent to US$12.9 billion this year, according to Bloomberg data.

FreeNow is pursuing a collaborative approach with regulators so that it can avoid the legal battles that have ensnared Uber in London, its biggest European market.

It requires drivers to show up in person to obtain a license and agree to criminal record checks, Berg said.

“It’s a very regional business, since regulation varies a lot from city to city, and our focus is to constantly work with local authorities to build mutual trust,” Berg said. “It’s about sustainable growth, and not about growth at all cost.”

Ride-hailing is expected to remain FreeNow’s main growth driver, as it can be scaled up quickly once regulations are met.