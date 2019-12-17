HK phone company finds silver lining in demonstrations

Bloomberg

Hong Kong’s second-largest residential broadband provider is seeing a silver lining in months-long pro-democracy protests as some companies seek to secure their operations.

HKBN Ltd (香港寬頻網絡) is receiving more queries on setting up remote or virtual offices as businesses carry out their contingency plans, Billy Yeung (楊德華), chief executive officer of the company’s enterprise solutions branch, said in an interview.

Since the protests started in June, smaller and non-bank businesses have been asking about remote office setups, adding to banks, which have been HKBN’s biggest customers for the service, Yeung said.

More companies are also seeking HKBN’s help to move files from physical storage to the cloud for security as tensions rise, he said.

“A very small number” of HKBN’s enterprise customers have been affected by the protests, he said, even as slowdowns in the territory’s tourism and retail industries have forced some small and medium-sized companies to close.

Growth in the enterprise market might help Yeung’s ambition to eventually overtake HKT Trust & HKT Ltd (香港電訊), Hong Kong’s largest telecommunications service provider.

HKBN is also seeking growth through acquisitions, spending US$1.5 billion last year and this year acquiring five companies including fixed-line network operators and Internet technology solutions providers.

The deals are adding to the company’s operating income, which is expected to more than double to HK$1.3 billion (US$167 million) in the year ending on Aug. 31, based on the average of analyst estimates.

That compares with estimated operating profit of HK$7.6 billion for HKT.

Demonstrations initially against an extradition bill have escalated into a wider movement against police violence and Beijing’s growing control over the territory.

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) earlier this month forecast the territory’s first budget deficit since the early 2000s.