Staff writer, with CNA

AIRLINES

StarLux tickets sell out

StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) yesterday said that tickets for its first flights to three destinations sold out in just 11 minutes after sales started at 11am. The carrier is scheduled to start services on Jan. 23 to Macau; Penang, Malaysia; and Da Nang, Vietnam. StarLux spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) told reporters that tickets for the first flight to Macau sold out in six minutes, tickets for Da Nang sold out in nine minutes and those for Penang in 11 minutes. Tickets on the second flight to Macau were also sold out yesterday, it said. StarLux also announced its rewards program, Cosmile, which started signing up members.

DEFENSE

AIDC to sign F-16 deal

Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (AIDC, 漢翔航空) and Lockheed Martin Corp are to sign a strategic partnership agreement today to promote the establishment of an F-16 maintenance center in Taiwan, AIDC said. Taiwan is in the process of procuring 66 F-16C/D Block 70 jets, known as the F-16Vs, and the government is implementing a NT$110 billion (US$3.63 billion) program to upgrade the nation’s existing fleet of 142 F-16A/B fighters to the same specifications as the F-16V. This has prompted AIDC to collaborate with the US defense contractor to build a regional F-16 maintenance repair and overhaul center in Taiwan, the company said.

ELECTRONICS

HTC confirms layoffs

HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday confirmed market rumors of employee layoffs as it looks to ensure the future of its smartphone and virtual reality businesses. HTC continues to innovate its product mix and services, while setting new standards in domains such as virtual reality and blockchain, the company said in a statement. HTC did not disclose the exact number of employees affected, nor did it provide a time line, but mainly Taiwan-based employees would be affected, it said. HTC last year laid off about 1,500 employees from its manufacturing department. The company has more than 3,000 employees.

RETAILERS

PChome Apple sales surge

PChome Online Inc (網路家庭) yesterday reported a 50 percent surge in sales of Apple Inc’s mobile devices during its Double 12 shopping event. Among the top 10 items in terms of sales were AirPods, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the iPhone 11 and the iPad. Samsung Electronics Co’s Galaxy S10e and Nintendo Co’s Switch consoles also made the list. The company said that sales of PCs and other information and network devices grew more than 40 percent, while sales of cosmetics and health products; fashion and sports items; and home appliances posted 30 percent increases.

AUTO PARTS

Tong Yang profit up 42%

Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業), which manufactures bumpers and automotive sheet metal, yesterday posted a pretax profit of NT$323 million for last month, up 42 percent year-on-year and the highest on record. Pretax profit in the first 11 months was NT$2.27 billion, up 6 percent year-on-year, the company said in a statement. The company last week posted revenue of NT$2.11 billion, up 7.66 percent year-on-year, with its aftermarket business posting a record-high NT$1.58 billion, up 27 percent year-on-year.