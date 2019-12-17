Panel maker Innolux files more suits against HKC

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

LCD panel maker Innolux Corp (群創) yesterday said it has filed three more lawsuits against HKC Optoelectronics Technology Co (HKC, 惠科), alleging that the Chinese company infringed its patents linked to the production of TV panels.

Innolux on Tuesday last week filed the complaints with the Shenyang Intermediate People’s Court 10 and sought an injunction to ban HKC from producing and selling the problematic products, the company said in a statement.

Innolux also requested substantial compensation from HKC, the statement said.

The latest lawsuits involve a variety of HKC products, including those named in previous lawsuits filed in February last year, Innolux chairman Jim Hung (洪進揚) said in the statement.

The earlier infringement cases are still under investigation.

“HKC not only continued producing products illegally using Innolux’s patents, but also pirated Innolux’s proprietary technological advancements in its latest products,” Hung said.

HKC has shown a complete lack of good faith and has continued to reap profits from its piracy over the past 20 months, Innolux said.

Innolux has demanded that HKC immediately cease all infringements and stop selling panels that utilize Innolux’s patents, it said.

It also demanded that HKC abandon all its products and manufacturing equipment that infringe on the patents.

Innolux said it would continue collecting evidence and take further legal action if necessary.

China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co (華星光電) in April filed a patent infringement lawsuit against HKC at the Shenzhen Intermediate People’s Court, accusing it of illegally using its patents to manufacture 23.6-inch, 32-inch, 43-inch and 50-inch LCD panels.

The court last month issued a preliminary injunction, ordering HKC to cease production of the problematic panels.