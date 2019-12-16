Start-up to increase charging stations

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Power bank sharing start-up ChargeSPOT Taiwan (共享數位服務) has received a new round of funding totaling US$2 million to finance its charging-station expansion plan in and around Taipei.

Japan’s Dream Link Entertainment Inc is the leading investor this round, while John Yeh (葉建漢), founder of the smart iDrip coffee machine maker, also made an investment of an unspecified amount, ChargeSPOT Taiwan said in a statement released on Tuesday last week.

The company plans to use the proceeds to more than triple its number of battery charging stations to 7,000 by the end of next year, compared with the 2,300 stations it currently operates, ChargeSPOT said.

“The power bank sharing service is a new solution for people in need of recharging [their phones or tablets] on the run,” ChargeSPOT Taiwan cofounder and chief executive officer Stanlee Chiang (姜建丞) said in the statement.

Increasing use of smartphones and electronic devices are the main factors propelling rental demand for portable mobile chargers, the company said.

The company aims to place new battery charging stations in high-traffic areas such as shopping centers in Taipei’s Ximending (西門町) area, Xinyi District (信義) and Shilin District (士林), as well as in shopping malls, theaters and transportation stations.

The company said it is also in talks with local convenience store chain operator Taiwan FamilyMart Co (全家便利商店) and telecom operators to house its power bank rental outlets.

The battery packs are taken and returned at charging stations and can be rented through apps, with payment available through Line Pay, ChargeSPOT said.

Chiang formed ChargeSPOT Taiwan earlier this year, and the company has 35,000 registered members.

The company also operates about 500 stations in Thailand, but does not have a presence in China due to intense competition, ChargeSPOT said.