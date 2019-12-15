Oil at level last seen after Saudi strike in September

Bloomberg

Oil settled above US$60 a barrel for the first time since missile strikes on Saudi Arabia sparked a record price surge three months ago.

Futures closed 1.5 percent higher in New York on Friday, buoyed by a partial truce in the US-China trade dispute that has imperiled demand all year.

Chinese officials said the countries agreed to hold off on a new round of tariffs set to go into effect in a matter of days.

The bullish momentum was undermined when US President Donald Trump tweeted that existing levies will remain in effect.

“The market has just priced in this outcome to a certain extent already,” TD Securities commodity strategist Daniel Ghali said by telephone. “The hope is that a trade deal will translate into more demand.”

Until Friday’s session, crude was poised to end the week little changed after surging more than 7 percent last week on the strength of a surprise OPEC supply cut.

Money managers boosted bullish bets on crude by the most in more than three years in the days before the trade agreement was struck.

“Risk appetite among financial investors is now likely to remain high thanks to the deal between the US and China,” said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt. Yet “the oil market risks facing a massive oversupply and a pronounced inventory build, at least in the first half of the year.”

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for January delivery rose US$0.89 to settle at US$60.07 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained 1.4 percent for the week.

Brent for February settlement advanced US$1.02 to US$65.22 on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange, up 1.3 percent for the week.

The global benchmark settled at a US$5.24 premium to WTI for the same month.