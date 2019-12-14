Peugeot and Fiat aim to sign merger accord next week

Bloomberg

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Peugeot maker PSA Group are aiming to sign a formal agreement next week to combine and form the world’s fourth-biggest auto manufacturer, people familiar with the matter said.

Progress is being made on the memorandum of understanding even though some outstanding issues still have to be resolved, said the people, who asked not to be named because the information is not public.

Ways to assess potential Fiat liabilities that have come to light since a broad outline of the accord was unveiled on Oct. 31 are still under discussion, they said, adding that more than 100 managers are participating.

PSA has planned a Tuesday board meeting to consider the deal, one person said.

Representatives for Fiat and PSA declined to comment.

The companies had said they aimed to sign an accord before the end of the year.

Following the unveiling of the merger plan, rival General Motors Co (GM) hit Fiat with a blockbuster racketeering lawsuit alleging a bribery and corruption scheme.

Fiat has called the accusations meritless.

JPMorgan analysts have estimated GM is likely to seek at least US$6 billion in damages, with the extreme scenario being as much as US$15 billion.

In a separate development, Italian tax authorities claimed Fiat underestimated the value of its US business by 5.1 billion euros (US$5.7 billion) following its phased acquisition several years ago.

Fiat has said it strongly disagrees with the finding, which could potentially lead to a levy of as much US$1.5 billion.

A merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA, the second-largest vehicle seller in Europe, would create a regional powerhouse to challenge Volkswagen AG.

Under the plan, the new company based in the Netherlands would be headed by PSA chief executive officer Carlos Tavares, while Fiat Chrysler chairman John Elkann would keep his role as chairman.

The combination would leave Tavares, who turned around PSA and the lossmaking Opel brand acquired from GM, to figure out how to improve Fiat’s struggling operations in Europe.

Fiat’s deep Italian roots, along with the French government’s 12 percent stake in PSA, might make any plans to slim down the new entity more difficult.