Four SMEs to invest NT$1.7bn, create more jobs

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday gave the green light to plans by four companies to invest a total of NT$1.7 billion (US$56.07 million) as part of a government program to encourage investments by small and medium-sized enterprises (SME).

Forging specialist Anq Ru Industrial Co (盎如實業), which supplies Hiwin Technologies Co (上銀科技) and vehicle makers Mercedes-Benz, Ducati, Harley-Davidson and Mitsuba, is to invest more than NT$200 million in Taichung’s Dali District (大里) to set up a smart production line for hot forging.

The plan, aimed at improvimg the company’s capacity utilization and production quality, would create 42 job opportunities, the ministry said.

World-leading zinc alloy spray wand manufacturer Shin Tai Spurt Water of the Garden Tools Co (欣大園藝), which supplies US retail giants Costco Wholesale Corp, Walmart Inc, Lowe’s Companies Inc and The Home Depot Inc, plans to invest more than NT$600 million to set up a new plant in Changhua County’s Lugang Township (鹿港) to meet rising demand from its US customers.

The company would also introduce smart production lines at its existing plant in Lugang and purchase advanced manufacturing equipment while establishing a mold research and development center, the ministry said, adding that Shin Tai would offer 13 job opportunities.

Customatic Adjustable Bed Co (欣上原), which manufactures and sells mattresses under its own brand Customatic, is to invest more than NT$600 million to install a smart production line at its Changhua Coastal Industrial Park (彰濱工業區) plant.

The company, which has benefited from order transfers because of the US-China trade dispute, is to create an estimated 64 job opportunities.

Apex Green Technology Co (AGT, 鼎堅綠能科技), a plasma torch waste treatment specialist, plans to invest more than NT$100 million to establish a production facility in Tainan’s Sinji Industrial Park (新吉工業區).

AGT would offer 33 job opportunities, the ministry said.

Altogether, the Action Plan for Accelerated Investment by SMEs program has attracted 85 investment pledges valued at NT$38.4 billion and are expected to create 3,595 job opportunities, the ministry said.