Chen Feng Optoelectronics to invest NT$300m

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Chen Feng Optoelectronics (CFOC, 晨豐光電) is to invest more than NT$300 million (US$9.87 million) to relocate production back to Taiwan, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday, as it approved the company’s application to join a government program to boost investment in the nation.

Taichung-based Chen Feng specializes in touch panel glass substrate for products such as vehicle dashboards and industrial controllers.

The firm plans to add smart production lines and clean rooms to its existing plants in Taichung and Hsinchu to handle rush orders, the ministry said, adding that it would create 40 job opportunities.

The ministry also approved an application by leading rubber component manufacturer Ge Mao Rubber Industrial Co Ltd (繼茂橡膠工業) to invest more than NT$1.6 billion.

The Changhua County-based firm is to relocate production back to Taiwan by expanding a plant in the Changhua Coastal Industrial Park (彰濱工業區) due to client demand to reduce the effects of US tariffs on products made in China, the ministry said, adding that the firm would create 90 job opportunities.

As many as 160 companies have filed investment pledges totaling NT$709.7 billion, and creating 57,931 jobs.

In a parallel government program, which has attracted 33 firms to invest nearly NT$85 billion since its introduction in July, the ministry approved the applications of two more companies.

Automotive parts maker Fullwell Industrial Co Ltd (富惟工業), which supplies Honda Motor Co Ltd, is to invest NT$500 million to set up an automated production facility in Pingtung County’s Daching Industrial Park (大慶工業區).

Earlier this year, the Japanese automaker pledged to invest up to NT$4 billion in Taiwan within five years through its Pingtung assembly plant.

Ming Rong Yuan Business Co Ltd (銘榮元實業), which manufactures pressure vessels, tanks, reactors and distillation towers, plans to invest NT$1.5 billion to set up a plant in Pingtung’s Xinyuan Township (新園), while also adding production lines and introducing automated equipment, the ministry said.

Ming Rong Yuan’s move came after it secured foundation pile orders from Belgium’s Jan De Nul Group for its offshore wind energy business.

Ming Rong Yuan plans to create more than 100 job opportunities, the ministry said.