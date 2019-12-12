Agencies

SOUTH KOREA

Jobless rate rises further

The unemployment rate ticked higher for a third month, an unexpected outcome that illustrates the challenge of boosting hiring in an economy struggling with slumping exports and weak investment. It climbed to 3.6 percent for last month, seasonally adjusted data from the statistics office showed yesterday. Economists had predicted the rate would stay unchanged at 3.5 percent.

INDONESIA

Forest fires affect growth

The total damage and economic loss from forest fires this year amounted to at least US$5.2 billion, equal to 0.5 percent of the nation’s GDP, the World Bank said in a report yesterday. The estimate was based on the bank’s assessment in eight affected provinces from June to October. The bank cut its GDP growth forecasts by 0.09 and 0.05 percentage points to 5 percent for this year and 5.1 percent for next year because of the fires.

ARGENTINA

Fernandez prioritizes growth

The nation is willing, but unable to pay its debts under current conditions and needs the economy to grow again before meeting its obligations, President Alberto Fernandez said in his first speech after being sworn in. The government would seek “constructive and cooperative” dialogue with the IMF and bondholders to address the debt load, he said, without giving additional details. The outgoing administration of Mauricio Macri had left the nation in “virtual default,” he said.

BEVERAGES

Illycaffe kicks off stake sale

Illycaffe SpA, one of Italy’s largest coffee roasters, has started proceedings for the sale of a minority stake to support its expansion in the US, people familiar with the matter said. The company, known for high-end espresso sold in silver and red cans, has sent preliminary marketing materials to potential investors, the people said. Illycaffe could offer about a 20 percent stake that might value the firm at more than 1 billion euros (US$1.1 billion), the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

ENERGY

Group to acquire Stoneway

A consortium of Chinese companies led by China Huadian Corp (中國華電) is close to acquiring a controlling stake in Argentine power generator Stoneway Group LP, people familiar with the matter said. Huadian — one of several Chinese state-owned power generation corporations born out of a 2002 industry reform — and its partners are to acquire about 80 percent of Stoneway. The group is to make the acquisition in three tranches through a unit called China Huadian Engineering Co (中國華電工程), the people said, asking not to be identified as the talks are private.

TELECOMS

Telefonica picks 5G partners

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG yesterday picked Nokia Oyj of Finland and China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to build its 5G network, seeking to get work moving even though Germany has yet to finalize security rules governing the industry. Cooperation with the network vendors would be subject to both receiving the necessary certification in Germany, Telefonica Deutschland said, adding that this would enable it to make a start on building its network early next year. Telefonica Deutschland said it expected to have 5G up and running in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne and Frankfurt by the end of 2021.