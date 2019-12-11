Agencies

CHINA

Inflation accelerating

Consumer prices last month accelerated at their fastest pace in almost eight years as an African swine fever epidemic caused pork prices to more than double, data showed yesterday. The consumer price index — a key gauge of retail inflation — was 4.5 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said, up from 3.8 percent in October and the highest rate since January 2012. The government’s consumer inflation target for this year is about 3 percent. The producer price index — an important barometer of the industrial sector that measures the cost of goods at the factory gate — showed that prices fell 1.4 percent year-on-year last month.

RETAIL

Ted Baker bosses quit

Ted Baker PLC chairman David Bernstein and interim chief executive officer Lindsay Page have resigned as the British fashion chain ends its most difficult year ever following a scandal over its founder’s workplace behavior. The retailer yesterday suspended its dividend payout as it forecast pretax profit could decline more than 90 percent to as little as ￡5 million (US$6.6 million) this year. “The last 12 months has undoubtedly been the most challenging in our history,” the company said. Ted Baker last week said that it would appoint outside lawyers and accountants to review an overstatement of unsold goods.

MEDIA

ViacomCBS mulls tower sale

ViacomCBS Inc has hired CBRE Group Inc to review its entire real-estate portfolio, including a possible sale of the CBS skyscraper known as Black Rock in midtown Manhattan. ViacomCBS chief executive officer Bob Bakish announced the plan at the UBS Global telecom and media conference in New York on Monday. He did not indicate an expected price for the Eero Saarinen-designed skyscraper, which opened in 1965 and is 38 stories tall. Viacom and CBS, which completed their merger this month, are looking to generate US$500 million in cost savings. CBS occupies about a third of the building at 51 West 52nd Street.

FOOD DELIVERY

Just Eat rejects new bid

Just Eat PLC has rejected Prosus NV’s higher bid saying that it still significantly undervalues the company. Prosus raised its offer for the British food delivery firm by 4.2 percent to ￡7.40 per share on Monday. Just Eat advised its shareholders to stick with an all-share combination with Takeaway.com NV in a statement yesterday. Just Eat shares have been trading above the offer price as shareholders hold out for a bigger premium. They closed at ￡7.81 in London trading on Monday, valuing the company at about ￡5.3 billion.

BANKING

Paul Volcker dies at 92

Former US Federal Reserve chairman Paul Volcker, who tackled inflation in the 1970s and 1980s, and later lent his name to landmark Wall Street reforms, died on Sunday. Volcker, who headed the US central bank from 1979 to 1987, was 92. The cause was complications from prostate cancer, his daughter, Janice Zima, said. In a career spanning the post-World War II decades to the 2008-2009 financial crisis — he advised former US presidents from Richard Nixon to Barack Obama — Volcker persuaded lawmakers following the financial meltdown to impose tighter restrictions on the conduct of banks.