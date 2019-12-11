Staff writer, with CNA

SEMICONDUCTORS

TSMC posts record sales

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported record sales for last month, which analysts attributed to solid demand for chips for smartphones and high-performance computing devices. The company posted NT$107.88 billion (US$3.54 billion) in consolidated sales, up 1.7 percent from October and 9.7 percent from a year earlier. For the first 11 months of the year, cumulative sales were NT$966.67 billion, a 2.7 percent increase from a year earlier, TSMC said. United Microelectronics Co (聯電) on Monday reported that its sales for last month increased 20.23 percent year-on-year to NT$13.89 billion, while cumulative sales for the first 11 months decreased 3.6 percent to NT$134.83 billion.

ELECTRONICS

Concraft revenue soars

Concraft Holdings Co (康控) yesterday posted record-high revenue of NT$712.78 million for last month, soaring 58.45 percent year-on-year and ending eight consecutive months of annual declines. Concraft chief financial officer Joe Huang (黃翹生) last month told investors that the firm had reached full production capacity thanks to strong demand for Apple Inc’s AirPods Pro wireless earphones and the iPhone 11 series. In the first 11 months, aggregate revenue reached NT$4.79 billion, down 14.8 percent from a year earlier. The firm said that overall revenue this year is expected to decline by 4 to 5 percent year-on-year.

AUTO PARTS

Hota revenue drops 10.42%

Hota Industrial Manufacturing Co (和大工業), which makes gears and shafts for vehicles, yesterday reported revenue for last month dipped 10.42 percent annually to NT$501.38 million, the lowest in five months thanks to softening demand. Cumulative sales in the first 11 months of this year dropped 16.88 percent year-on-year to NT$5.54 billion amid a sluggish global auto market affected by a US-China trade dispute, as well as an unfavorable cyclical turn in the vehicle industry. Meanwhile, tire pressure monitor system maker Orange Electronic Co (橙的電子) reported that revenue rose 35.22 percent annually to NT$30.33 million last month, but cumulative revenue declined 10.9 percent to NT$313.05 million in the first 11 months.

TEXTILES

Roo Hsing plans divestment

Roo Hsing Co (如興), one of the world’s largest denim jeans manufacturers, yesterday said that it would book a divestment gain of NT$75.59 million by selling a 53.41 percent stake in Chuwa Wool Industry Co Ltd (中和羊毛) to a local asset management company. Roo Hsing said that the share sale would enable it to focus its resources, while strengthening its financial structure and reducing costs. Roo Hsing’s board of directors also approved plans to sell some factories and plots of land at its manufacturing site in Phnom Penh.

ELECTRONICS

CCI to expand to Hanoi

Thermal management solutions provider Chaun-Choung Technology Corp (CCI, 超眾科技) has decided to invest US$172 million in Vietnam over the next seven years to expand its manufacturing network beyond Taiwan and China. The firm’s board of directors on Monday approved the project, which is to be carried out next month, pending approval by the Vietnamese government. The new facility in Hanoi is to manufacture vapor chambers and thermal modules, the company said. Chaun-Choung reported cumulative sales of NT$7.79 billion in the first 11 months, up 11.79 percent from a year earlier.