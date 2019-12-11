Average monthly take-home wage rises 2.02 percent

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The average monthly take-home wage in October rose 2.02 percent to NT$42,060 (US$1,379) after growth fell below 2 percent in September, suggesting that the local job market remains stable, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.

The latest wage data came after the Ministry of Finance on Monday said that a slowdown in the nation’s exports might have come to an end thanks to robust demand for electronic components used in 5G and artificial intelligence applications.

The nation is home to the world’s largest contract chipmakers and chip designers, who count Apple Inc, Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and other large technology firms as their major customers.

“This shows that the labor market remains stable and has not deteriorated,” as some have worried during a lingering US-China trade dispute, DGBAS Deputy Director Pan Ning-hsin (潘寧馨) told a media briefing in Taipei.

The average total monthly wage, which includes overtime pay and performance-based rewards, stood at NT$46,666, a 1.6 percent year-on-year increase, the agency’s monthly report said.

Average overall working hours totaled 176.2, 1.3 hours lower than the same period last year, it said.

In the first 10 months of the year, the average regular wage was NT$41,798, while the average total wage was NT$54,148, it added.

Meanwhile, headcount at companies that supply computer, electronic and optical products climbed to the highest level since 2012, with order transfers from China accounting for the increase, Pan said.

The average real take-home wage in October was NT$40,763 after factoring in inflation, the highest level in 16 years, the report said.