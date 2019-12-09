Staff writer, with CNA

SMARTPHONES

HTC sales fall 16 percent

Smartphone maker HTC Corp’s (宏達電) consolidated sales for last month fell 16 percent from a month earlier to NT$550 million (US$18.03 million), the second consecutive monthly decline, the company reported on Friday. Analysts attributed the decline to escalating competition in the global smartphone market. However, the monthly drop was not as steep as in October, when the company’s sales fell 48 percent to NT$660 million. Still, last month’s figure was 62 percent lower than a year earlier.

MACHINERY

Hiwin revenue drops 9.1%

Machinery maker Hiwin Technologies Co’s (上銀科技) revenue was NT$1.28 billlion (US$41.97 million) for last month, down 9.1 percent month-on-month and 44.4 percent year-on-year, the company reported on Friday. Cumulative revenue for the first 11 months decreased 31.6 percent to NT$18.88 billion from a year earlier, said the company, which makes ballscrews and linear guideways. The machinery sector faces a downcycle this year and Hiwin is no exception, but Hiwin could see order and earnings growth turn positive from next year amid an industry upcycle, analysts said.

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai plans panels in US

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) investment project in Wisconsin is to manufacture flat screens when it is completed in May next year, Hon Hai founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) said on Friday. The company has invested about US$350 million in the Area 1 development within the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, Gou said. The plant is expected to start mass production in the fourth quarter of next year, said Louis Woo (胡國輝), a top aide to Gou.