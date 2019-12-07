FPG major units’ revenue declines

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The combined revenue of Formosa Plastics Group’s (FPG, 台塑集團) four major subsidiaries last month shrank to its lowest in three years as demand remained weak amid global uncertainty, stock exchange filings showed yesterday.

The combined revenue of Formosa Petrochemical Co (FPCC, 台塑石化), Formosa Plastics Corp (FPC, 台塑), Nan Ya Plastics Corp (南亞塑膠) and Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (FCFC, 台灣化纖) totaled NT$110.1 billion (US$3.6 billion), slumping 22.1 percent from November last year and 2.3 percent from a month earlier, the companies said.

Although the US and China in October agreed to put off new tariff hikes, they have not inked a deal yet, keeping the world mired in unease and discouraging inventory expansion, the filings said.

The nation’s largest industrial group voiced doubt about business improvement this quarter or next quarter.

The oil refinery arm reported NT$46.31 billion in revenue for last month, a drop of 27.6 percent year-on-year to its lowest this year, FPCC said.

That was linked to oil prices falling by US$6.1 a barrel from a year earlier, weighed by cheaper international crude, the company said, adding that it cut production to cope with the slowdown.

In the first 11 months, FPCC accumulated NT$593.1 billion in revenue, a 16.2 percent retreat from a year earlier.

FCFC, which manufactures integrated plastic and nylon products, fared worse with a 28.7 percent plunge in revenue to NT$23.93 billion last month, the company said.

Continued market languidness and price corrections were to blame for the poor showing, it said.

The flagship unit, FPC, had monthly revenue of NT$16.32 billion, down 11.9 percent from a year earlier, it said.

Downstream firms remained generally conservative about the business outlook, while peers in China ended maintenance leave and increased supply, adding pressure on selling prices, it said.

FPC’s revenue last month was NT$192.1 billion, a 9.4 percent drop from a year earlier, it said.

Nan Ya Plastics, which makes plastics, chemicals and electronics materials, reported NT$23.54 billion in revenue, a 7.2 percent fall from a year earlier, it said.

The figure was 2.7 percent lower than in October, it said.

A downturn in material prices persisted, except for electronics materials, it said.