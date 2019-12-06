Agencies

INDIA

Central bank keeps rates

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) yesterday kept interest rates on hold, defying expectations of a sixth consecutive cut this year to jumpstart the economy after quarterly growth plunged to its lowest level since 2013. The bank said the benchmark repo rate — the level at which it lends to commercial banks — would remain unchanged at 5.15 percent, a nine-year low. However, it slashed its annual growth forecast to 5 percent from 6.1 percent, as consumer demand and manufacturing activity contracts. The economy grew at its slowest pace in more than six years in the July-to-September period, dropping to 4.5 percent from 7 percent a year ago.

CANADA

Central bank maintains rates

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday maintained its key lending rate at 1.75 percent, saying it is cautiously optimistic that global growth is set to rebound and recession fears are “waning.” “There is nascent evidence that the global economy is stabilizing,” the bank said in a statement, adding that growth was “expected to edge higher over the next couple of years.” Financial markets have been bolstered by “waning recession concerns,” despite being “buffeted by news on the trade front,” it said. The economy slowed in the third quarter to 1.3 percent as exports fell.

GERMANY

New orders slip October

New orders slid in October after a September boost, official data showed yesterday, highlighting that manufacturing in Europe’s largest economy remains plagued by trade disputes and a global growth slowdown. New contracts fell 0.4 percent month-on-month in October, federal statistics authority Destatis said in seasonally adjusted figures. When counting out volatile large orders for items like aircraft, the fall was less steep, at 1.4 percent month-on-month. The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy in a statement underlined net growth in new business of 1 percent in September-October over July-August.

FINANCE

SMFG Indonesia expanding

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) wants to add securities, credit card and consumer finance operations to its commercial banking presence in Indonesia, SMFG president Jun Ohta said yesterday in an interview on Bloomberg Television. The new services are part of plans to create a “financial conglomerate” in the Southeast Asian nation, Ohta said. SMFG owns Jakarta-based PT Bank BTPN, which it bought in 2013. Overseas countries provide the “engine for growth” for SMFG since it is hard to boost top-line revenue in Japan, Ohta said.

AUTOMAKERS

Italy questions FCA deal

Italian tax authorities believe that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) underestimated the value of its US business by 5.1 billion euros (US$5.65 billion) following Fiat’s phased acquisition of Chrysler, according to a company filing and a source close to the matter. The audit, which concerns transactions dating back to 2014, could result in FCA having to pay back taxes for US$1.5 billion, the source added. FCA said in its third-quarter report that the tax authorities had issued to the company a final audit report in October “which, if confirmed in the final audit assessment, could result in a material proposed tax adjustment related to the October 12, 2014, merger of Fiat SpA into FCA NV.”