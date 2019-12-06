Farcent adds Royal Doulton tableware to its offerings

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Farcent Enterprise Co (花仙子), which manufactures and sells air fresheners and disposable dehumidifiers, has expanded its product portfolio by introducing a European tableware brand to the local market.

The Taipei-based company last month joined forces with Finnish home product maker Fiskars Living to offer its Gordon Ramsay by Royal Doulton tableware collection to Taiwanese customers.

“We aim to build brand awareness for the time being and set a sales target toward the end of next year,” Farcent agency business department assistant manager Rita Shen (沈芝華) told reporters in Taipei yesterday.

Farcent, which has been selling Corning Ware and luxury chinaware brand Wedgwood, is seeking to boost its business and customer base by adding Royal Doulton to its offerings, Shen said.

Like Wedgwood, Royal Doulton was acquired by Fiskars Living in 2015.

Designed by famed British chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay, the collection would be a more affordable version of Wedgwood to appeal to a growing number of customers who are drawn to simple and contemporary serveware, Shen said, adding that it would take little more than NT$10,000 (US$327.87) to own a 16-piece set.

Farcent is also working with Taipei’s fashion-savvy S Hotel to serve special lunch sets using Royal Doulton tableware from now until Feb. 28, as the company is in the process of seeking more sales channels, Shen said.

The company reported a net profit of NT$291.94 million in the first three quarters of the year, or earnings per share of NT$4.62. That represented growth of 46.96 percent from NT$198.65 million a year earlier.

Cumulative revenue in the first 10 months rose 30.14 percent to NT$2.96 billion from NT$2.28 billion in the same period last year.