Yageo boosts hiring in Taiwan, China amid high demand

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s third-largest supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors, yesterday said it is accelerating hiring in Taiwan and China to boost production and cope with a faster-than-expected recovery in demand.

The company is to hire 1,000 production line workers at its manufacturing sites in China’s Suzhou and Dongguan, it said in a statement, adding that it originally planned to launch a recruitment drive in the first quarter of next year when most workers return from the Lunar New Year holiday.

In Taiwan, the company is looking to fill 900 positions at tis factories in Kaohsiung.

To maintain high factory utilization during the holiday, it would offer bonuses to workers in addition to regular overtime compensation, Yageo said.

The company also plans to hire 200 research and development engineers with expertise in material, petrochemical and electronic control areas in light of the emerging 5G and automotive electronics businesses, it said.

Labor shortage remains an obstacle to boosting factory utilization in the short term, it added.

During the three months to October, Yageo’s utilization rate had dropped to as low as 25 percent as it worked to digest excess inventories, but it would be difficult to boost the rate overnight to 40 percent, as that would mean a 60 percent increase in the workforce, the company said.

Separately, Yageo’s local rival Walsin Technology Corp (華新科技) yesterday said it has spent NT$1.14 billion (US$37.37 million) on a plot of land in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢) to build its new headquarters, logistics facilities and production lines.