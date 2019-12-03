Japan tech worker accused of taking millions found dead

AP, TOKYO

A Japan Display Inc employee accused of taking ￥578 million (US$5.27 million) of company money through fake deals has been found dead, according to Japanese media reports.

Police and Japan Display yesterday declined to comment on the reports.

NHK and other outlets cited unidentified investigators as saying that the man was found unconscious at a Tokyo hotel on Friday last week and died at a hospital.

Asahi Shimbun reported the fired employee left a note saying: “I apologize with my death.”

The Tokyo-based maker of displays last month said that the worker had been fired and that it had filed a criminal complaint against him.

The employee made the illicit payments over four years and the losses were discovered through a whistle-blower, Japan Display said.

It said in a separate statement last week that the employee claimed he was following orders.

The company said it had expanded the investigation to the years before last year.

Japan Display has apologized to shareholders, customers and other parties for the scandal.

The company was formed in 2012, when Japanese rivals Sony Corp, Toshiba Corp and Hitachi Ltd combined their display operations.

The company has racked up red ink for the past five years and last month reported its 11th consecutive quarterly net loss on sluggish display sales and restructuring costs.

It has also been seeking help from various backers, including the government-supported Innovation Network Corp of Japan.