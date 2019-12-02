Staff writer, with CNA

AVIATION

StarLux mulls A330 deal

New carrier StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) is considering adding wide-body Airbus SE A330 aircraft to its fleet to fly between Taiwan and capital cities in Asia where demand is strong, airline spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) said yesterday. The airline is still evaluating which model of the Airbus A330 and how many of the jets it might procure, with a final decision expected in the middle of next year, Nieh said. The carrier is scheduled to launch commercial services to Macau, Vietnam’s Da Nang and Malaysia’s Penang on Jan. 23, using single-aisle Airbus A321neo aircraft.

LABOR

Atypical workers on the rise

The number of atypical workers in Taiwan continues to increase, but the pace of growth is slowing, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said. In a national survey released on Thursday last week, the DGBAS said that the number of atypical workers rose 0.67 percent year-on-year to 819,000 in May. Over the past three years, atypical workers accounted for about 7.1 percent of employees in Taiwan, far lower than Japan’s 37.9 percent and South Korea’s 33 percent, DGBAS data showed.

GOVERNMENT

Soil survey budget released

The Ministry of Economic Affairs is to allocate NT$1.7 billion (US$55.7 million) over five years to survey the potential for soil liquefaction across Taiwan, the Central Geological Survey (CGS) said in a statement on Thursday last week. Of the NT$1.7 billion, about NT$300 million is to be allocated for next year, CGS Acting Director Tsao Shuh-jong (曹恕中) said.