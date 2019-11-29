Agencies

E-COMMERCE

More Amazon seasonal jobs

Amazon.com Inc plans to hire 200,000 seasonal workers in the US to fetch products in its warehouses, pack boxes and make deliveries, doubling the number of temporary workers it hired last year. Amazon attributed the hiring growth to the increasing breadth of its logistics operations, which include stowing, packing and sorting products, and shipping them to customers’ homes from facilities specifically designed for e-commerce. The Seattle-based company also said it promoted 19,000 employees in its logistics operations to supervisory roles this year.

CHINA

Push to allocate quota

The Ministry of Finance has ordered local governments to speed up the issuance of debt earmarked for infrastructure projects, so that the proceeds can be invested early next year to help shore up the slowing economy. All localities are required to allocate the recently issued “special bond” quota of 1 trillion yuan (US$142 billion) “as soon as possible” to specific projects, the ministry said in a statement late on Wednesday. There were no details on when the sales would begin, or what the total quota for next year would be. Analysts disagreed on whether the statement implied issuance could start next month.

SWITZERLAND

Q3 saw growth burst

Economic growth unexpectedly accelerated in the third quarter thanks to strong exports of pharmaceuticals and chemicals, helping the nation shrug off the effects of the downturn in Germany, its top trading partner. The 0.4 percent pace beat the 0.2 percent median forecast of economists. Exports increased 0.8 percent, while equipment investment and government spending also rose. The weak spot was exports of machinery and equipment, reflecting the global factory slump. The Swiss National Bank has kept interest rates at a record low minus-0.75 percent in order to prevent the Swiss franc appreciating. Policymakers say there is room to cut rates further if needed.

MEXICO

Q4 economic forecast cut

The Bank of Mexico has lowered its forecast for the fourth quarter, predicting a performance between minus-0.2 percent and 0.2 percent, due to slowing activity in the automobile sector. The darker outlook continues the economy’s stagnation since the final quarter of last year. The central bank also lowered its forecast for next year to an increase of 0.8 percent to 1.8 percent. It previously forecast a gain of 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said that the economy is doing well. “There isn’t the growth we wanted, but there is better income distribution, there’s well-being and the economic growth is going to increase little by little.”

ENERGY

EDF to build windfarm

French power group EDF SA yesterday announced it would build a new Scottish windfarm. State-controlled EDF, which has faced criticism in Britain over cost overruns at the Hinkley Point C nuclear project, said it would start construction of the 450 megawatt offshore Neart na Gaoithe windfarm in the North Sea, off the coast of Fife. The windfarm, in which Irish power firm ESB is to take a 50 percent stake, would be commissioned in 2023. EDF said the offshore windfarm would be its largest in Britain to date. Once operational, the windfarm would generate enough electricity to power more than 375,000 households each year, or 4 percent of Scotland’s electricity consumption, EDF said.