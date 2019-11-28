Agencies

SOUTH KOREA

Consumer sentiment recovers

Confidence among consumers improved for a third month and signaled optimism for the first time since April, as expectations for easing global trade tensions and an economic recovery buoyed sentiment, the Bank of Korea said. The bank’s consumer sentiment index rose to 100.9 this month from 98.6 a month earlier, data released yesterday showed. The index is based on a monthly survey of household views about income, spending and the economy. A reading above 100 signals optimism.

FRANCE

Confidence unexpectedly up

Consumer confidence rose unexpectedly this month to reach its highest level in more than two years, indicating domestic resilience of the economy spurred by President Emmanuel Macron’s fiscal stimulus. Confidence hit its highest level since June 2017 — the month after Macron was elected — as households became more optimistic about their financial situation and their ability to make significant purchases. Fears of unemployment fell further below the long-term average and consumers’ assessment of living standards improved.

INDIA

Gas exchange in works

The country’s largest electricity trading platform plans to unveil the nation’s first natural gas exchange by March as it seeks to tap increasing demand for the cleanest fossil fuel. Indian Energy Exchange has started putting together the infrastructure and a team of about 20 officials to run the bourse, strategies director Rajesh Mediratta said in an interview in New Delhi. The exchange would help bring down the price of natural gas through competitive trade, Mediratta said.

BANKING

SEB implicated in fraud

A second major Swedish bank was reportedly used for money laundering, with the state broadcaster SVT saying that it could trace the flow of cash back to a case surrounding the death of Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky. SEB AB, one of the country’s top three banks, failed to prevent suspicious funds from passing through its Baltic operations over several years, SVT reported yesterday. It on Wednesday last week reported that Swedbank AB might have breached US sanctions against Russia.

BANKING

BOE fines Citigroup

The Bank of England (BOE) on Tuesday fined Citigroup Inc ￡43.9 million (US$56.59 million), saying that the lender’s British operations failed to provide it with accurate regulatory returns between 2014 and last year. The British Prudential Regulation Authority said that Citigroup’s UK framework for reporting data to regulators was not designed, implemented or operating effectively.

TECHNOLOGY

Dell lowers revenue forecast

Dell Technologies Inc has lowered its annual revenue forecast in response to component shortages from supplier Intel Corp. Adjusted sales would be US$91.8 billion to US$92.5 billion for fiscal year 2020, Dell chief financial officer Tom Sweet told analysts on Tuesday. The company also continues to contend with falling demand for servers amid geopolitical and trade tensions. Weaker sales in China and among large corporate clients led a 16 percent decline in third-quarter revenue from servers and networking gear.