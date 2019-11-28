HP projects strong profit after spurning Xerox bid

Bloomberg

HP Inc gave a profit forecast that topped Wall Street estimates, projecting optimism that a broad restructuring will pay off while spurning a takeover offer from Xerox Holdings Corp.

Profit, excluding some items, would be US$2.24 to US$2.32 a share in fiscal 2020, the Palo Alto, California-based company said on Tuesday in a statement.

Analysts, on average, estimated US$2.24, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

In the fiscal fourth quarter of this year, the hardware maker’s sales and adjusted profit topped analysts’ projections.

HP’s earnings report came amid an increasingly contentious debate with Xerox about a blockbuster combination that would reshape the printing industry.

Xerox on Tuesday said it plans to go directly to HP’s shareholders, adding that HP’s refusal to engage on the US$22-a-share offer “defies logic.”

On Sunday, HP reiterated its stance that it has many options to create value for shareholders, other than accepting the offer valued at more than US$33 billion in cash and stock, and was not “dependent on a Xerox combination.”

“The results show that our strategy is working, and we’re driving both short and long-term value creation,” HP chief executive officer Enrique Lores said in a news briefing.

Fiscal fourth-quarter revenue came in at US$15.4 billion, little changed from a year earlier, and ahead of analysts’ average estimate of US$15.3 billion.

The printing division, a major source of profit, has seen falling sales because of weaker demand for ink supplies.

In the period that ended on Oct. 31, sales in the printing division fell 6 percent to US$4.98 billion, with ink supplies dropping 7 percent. Consumer revenue declined 10 percent and commercial sales decreased 2 percent.

“We continue to lead in a tough market,” Lores said of the printing industry. “We continue to grow in the categories that we consider important,” such as managed print services and instant-ink delivery services.

Revenue from PCs increased 4 percent to US$10.4 billion, with 8 percent growth in commercial revenue offsetting a 4 percent decline in consumer sales.

Corporate clients are upgrading their computers to adopt Microsoft Corp’s Windows 10 operating system.