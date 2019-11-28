Nichia Corp sues Asustek’s Brazilian affiliate

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Japan’s Nichia Corp has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against the Brazilian affiliate of Asustek Computer Inc (華碩), Acbz Importacao e Comercio Ltda.

The chemical engineering and manufacturing company yesterday said in a statement that it is seeking an injunction and damages, as the Brazilian firm had infringed on its YAG patent PI9710792-1 for LED lighting in smartphones.

The devices concerned are Asustek’s Zenfone 3, Zenfone 3 Max, Zenfone 3 Zoom and Zenfone Max Pro M1, Nichia said.

Asustek said that the lawsuit should not affect its Brazilian business, but declined to comment further.

Earlier this year, Nichia filed another patent lawsuit against the Japanese affiliate of Asustek, as well as its distributor, Synnex Japan Corp, regarding white LEDs used for flashlights in Asustek’s ZenFone Go and ZenFone 2 Laser smartphones, which it said infringed on its patents JP5177317 and JP5610056.

Two weeks ago, Nichia filed lawsuits against Taiwanese LED manufacturer Everlight Electronics Co’s (億光) two Brazilian distributors, Karimex Componentes Eletronicos Ltda and Arrow Brasil SA, for infringing on its YAG patent PI9710792-1, as it has not yet expired.

Everlight, which has been engaged in a series of patent battles with Nichia in the past few years, said in a statement that it has filed invalidation trial procedures against Nichia’s YAG patents in Taiwan, Australia, China and the US, and has since received judgements in its favor.

Everlight said Nichia’s YAG patent PI9710792-1 is invalid and that it would fully assist its Brazilian distributors in the litigation case.