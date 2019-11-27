Taiwan Mobile gets Google Nest Mini

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Alphabet Inc’s Google yesterday launched its second-generation smart speaker, the Nest Mini, in Taiwan through local partner Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大), following last month’s launch of the Pixel 4 smartphone.

Priced at NT$1,785, the device supports Chinese and handles Taiwanese language patterns, the company said in a statement, adding that the voice identification function can simultaneously accommodate up to six users.

The device retails for US$49 in the US.

Despite being nearly identical to its predecessor, the Home Mini, the new device boasts upgrades in sound quality and an additional third microphone for noisy environments, the company said.

Some of the parts are manufactured from recycled plastic, Google said.

Taiwan Mobile president Jamie Lin (林之晨) said that the Nest Mini would support his company’s various services, including its music streaming platform, MyMusic, and its customer services app.

Taiwan Mobile hopes to sell more than 300,000 units of the Nest Mini by the end of next year, outranking other smart speakers, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (sister paper of the Taipei Times) quoted Lin as saying.

Taiwan Mobile plans to offer the smart speaker to subscribers on a 12-month contract with monthly payments of NT$149, which is to include unlimited use of the MyMusic platform, as well as a three-month free trial to digital video service myVideo.