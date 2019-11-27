Bigger banking rivalries expected next year: FSC

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Competition in the banking sector next year is expected to heat up with the launch of virtual banks and consolidation of the electronic payment and stored-value card segments, Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) Chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) said yesterday.

The commission earlier this year proposed amending the Act Governing Electronic Payment Institutions (電子支付機構管理條例) to consolidate the electronic payment and stored-value card segments to form a bigger industry, Koo said, adding that a bill should be submitted to the Legislative Yuan by February next year.

Stored-value card firms, such as EasyCard Corp (悠遊卡), would be redefined as electronic payment (e-payment) companies and could provide online services such as money transfers, while traditional e-payment companies could expand their operations into offline services, such as providing a physical payment tool, Koo said.

State-run Financial Information Service Co (FISC, 財金公司) would also set up a virtual platform to integrate all e-payment services, allowing users to transfer funds into accounts at other e-payment firms, he said, adding that the move would give new momentum to e-payment firms.

“Business at e-payment companies next year is likely to expand and banks need to pay attention, as the payment business is important to them,” he said.

The nation’s three Web-only banks, which are to start operations in the first half of next year, would increase competition in banking by introducing services combined with greater technology, such as mobile identity verification, to attract customers, Koo said.

With the coming of 5G mobile services, consumers might be more willing than before to use virtual banking, increasing the pressure on conventional banks, he added.

However, conventional banks would continue to have an advantage in corporate banking, Koo said, adding that virtual banks would mainly concentrate on retail banking, as they would have a challenge providing large loans to corporate clients.

Conventional banks are also competitive in wealth management, as most consumers still like to buy products such as life insurance policies by dealing in person with sales staff, Koo said.

In the first three quarters of the year, local banks reported cumulative pretax profit of NT$286.41 billion (US$9.39 billion), up 6.9 percent from a year earlier, commission data showed.

Mobile payments reached NT$76.1 billion as of Sept. 30 — 1.6 times that of a year earlier.

“We expect total mobile payments to hit a record NT$100 billion for the whole of this year,” Koo added.