ACQUISITIONS

Novartis buys The Medicines

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis AG has reached a deal to buy cholesterol drugmaker The Medicines Co for US$9.7 billion. Novartis is to pay US$85 per share for the New Jersey biotech company, a sharp increase over The Medicines Co’s closing price on Friday of US$68.55 per share. The deal is worth US$9.7 billion, including outstanding stock options and convertible debt. The Medicines Co focuses on researching treatments for cardiovascular disease, especially “bad” cholesterol. The deal is expected to close early next year.

ACQUISITIONS

Mengniu buying Lion Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Co (中國蒙牛乳業) agreed to buy Kirin Holdings Co’s Australian beverage unit Lion Dairy & Drinks for about ￥45.6 billion (US$419 million), the dairy giant’s latest foray into the continent. Mengniu is buying Lion’s milk, yogurt and juice products, while Kirin is to keep Lion’s beer, wine and spirits business, the companies said in a statement yesterday. The deal is expected to close in the first half of next year, they said.

MINING

BHP adds to SolGold stake

BHP Group, the world’s biggest miner, plans to increase its stake in SolGold PLC, the developer of projects in Ecuador, according to people familiar with the proposal. Melbourne-based BHP is to add to its existing 11 percent holding in SolGold and become the developer’s largest shareholder ahead of Newcrest Mining Ltd, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential. BHP and SolGold declined to comment. An announcement detailing the size of the investment could be made within days.

ACQUISITIONS

HP again rejects Xerox

Computer and printer maker HP Inc on Sunday reiterated its rejection of Xerox Holdings Corp’s US$33 billion takeover bid, saying the sum “significantly undervalues” the company. “We reiterate that we reject Xerox’s proposal as it significantly undervalues HP,” the HP board of directors said in a letter. “There continues to be uncertainty regarding Xerox’s ability to raise the cash portion of the proposed consideration.” The offer represents a 29 percent premium to HP’s recent average trading price, Xerox chairman and chief executive John Visentin said last week.

ENERGY

Pemex delaying payments

Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) is delaying payments to suppliers due next month, amid pressure from the Mexican government to reduce spending, a person familiar with the matter said. The move is part of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s effort to end the year with a government-wide surplus and to avoid any possible sovereign downgrade. Pemex faces about US$100 billion of debt, the most of any oil major.

BANKING

SNB not ruling out cuts

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has additional room to cut its already negative interest rate, the central bank’s chief economist Carlos Lenz told the Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag in an interview. “It’s not ruled out, but they cannot fall indefinitely,” Lenz said when asked if rates could decline further. Since 2015, SNB policy has consisted of a deposit rate of minus-0.75 percent plus a pledge to intervene, if necessary, to keep the Swiss franc in check. Rates would eventually turn positive, Lenz said, adding: “But today it’s impossible to gauge when that will happen.”