Amazon teams up with Chinese app for Black Friday

Bloomberg

Amazon.com Inc is counting on a smartphone app known for cheap deals to lure Chinese consumers during the Black Friday online spree, in a partnership that extends to the end of the year.

The US e-commerce giant’s cross-border unit has just opened a storefront on Pinduoduo Inc (PDD, 拼多多), China’s No. 3 online retailer after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and JD.com Inc (京東).

Starting on Thursday, the three-day sales campaign will offer Chinese consumers a range of overseas products from Australian baby formula to luxury watches and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Pre-sales for some brands are already underway for the US-inspired annual shopping extravaganza.

PDD and Amazon said their partnership would continue until the end of next month.

Amazon said its pop-up store on PDD would provide about 1,000 branded foreign products.

While Chinese buyers are accustomed to splurging during shopping festivals created by local retail giants, they also seek out bargain foreign products during Black Friday.

The tie-up would help Amazon tap the half billion annual active buyers on PDD’s addictive app.

It comes on the heels of Alibaba’s Singles Day promotion on Nov. 11, which has overtaken Black Friday to become the world’s biggest shopping event.

Alibaba logged a record US$38 billion of purchases during the shopping marathon this year. JD and PDD launched similar campaigns.

Founded in 2015, PDD has carved out a niche with social commerce that encourages making purchases with others in return for generous discounts.

However, the Shanghai-based start-up is now working to shake off its reputation for hawking cheap products. Its partnership with Amazon now offers the company a chance to recover some of the lost ground.