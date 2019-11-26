China to raise penalties for IPR violations

Bloomberg

China said it will raise penalties on violations of intellectual property rights (IPR) in an attempt to address one of the sticking points in trade talks with the US.

The country will also look into lowering the thresholds for criminal punishments for those who steal IP, increasing compensation for infringements and stricter enforcement of existing laws, according to guidelines issued by the State Council and the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee late on Sunday.

The government did not elaborate on what such moves might entail or what the penalties for violations might be.

The US wants China to commit to cracking down on IP theft and stop forcing US companies to hand over their commercial secrets as a condition of doing business there.

China said it is aiming to reduce frequent IPR violations by 2022 and plans to make it easier for victims of transgressions to receive compensation.

The two countries are working toward a partial trade deal and leaving the more controversial issues for later discussions.

China’s chief trade negotiator last week spoke about its plans for reforming state enterprises, opening up the financial sector and enforcing intellectual property rights — issues at the core of US demands for change in China’s economic system.

“Strengthening IPR protection is the most important content of improving the IPR protection system and also the biggest incentive to boost China’s economic competitiveness,” the guidelines said.

Piracy is also a domestic concern. The government has long said that companies are less likely to innovate if they cannot profit off the results of their investments due to piracy of their products and technology.

Local governments would be required to implement the strengthening of IP rights, and the guidelines make protection of such rights one of the criteria for evaluating local government officials’ performance, creating a greater incentive for compliance.

In May, the US added Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to what is known as the entity list in an effort to block US companies from selling components to China’s largest technology company.

Huawei is accused of being a threat to US national security, and has denied those claims.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Geng Shuang (耿爽) yesterday said that the US should stop abusing the concept of national security and abusing Chinese companies after the US designated tech firms Huawei and ZTE Corp (中興) as national security risks.

He made the comments during a daily briefing, after the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday voted 5-0 to designate Huawei and ZTE as national security risks, barring their US rural carrier customers from tapping an US$8.5 billion government fund to purchase equipment.

Negotiators from both countries have been talking regularly, trying to bridge the remaining differences on issues including Chinese pledges to buy US farm products, protect IP rights and open its economy further to foreign companies.

Additional reporting by AP and Reuters