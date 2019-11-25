Staff writer, with CNA

ELECTRONICS

Smartphone sales up 10.5%

Smartphone sales in Taiwan rose 10.5 percent to 672,000 units last month from September, mainly on the launch of Apple Inc’s new iPhone 11 series, industry statistics showed on Friday last week. Apple remained the top seller, with a 37.5 percent share of the local market, the data showed. Samsung Electronics Co came in second, with a 19.4 percent share, followed by Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) with 10.6 percent, Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) with 5.3 percent, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (華為) with 4.3 percent and HTC Corp (宏達電) with 4.1 percent.

BANKING

Lending rates increase

The nation’s five major state-run banks last month saw their average lending rates rise to 1.431 percent, up 0.041 percentage points from 1.39 percent in September, which the central bank on Friday last week attributed to higher costs associated with corporate loans for working capital. The five lenders are Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行), Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合庫銀行), Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) and First Commercial Bank (第一銀行).

TEXTILES

HK firm to list in Taiwan

TST Group Holding Ltd (冠星集團控股) is to become the only spun fabrics provider for sports brands to be publicly traded in Taiwan after listing on the Taiwan Stock Exchange late next month. The Hong Kong-based firm has capacity of 1133.98 tonnes per month in Bavet, Cambodia, and outsources 62 percent of its total capacity to China. TST Group’s public subscription price was set at NT$158. The public subscription period is today through Wednesday, while a public lottery is to be held on Friday, the stock exchange said on Thursday last week.