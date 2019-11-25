Foreign-currency FYPs slump 11 percent in Q3

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

First-year premiums (FYPs) of foreign-currency insurance policies declined last quarter, shrinking 11 percent year-on-year to NT$109.7 billion (US$3.59 billion), after a 20 percent plunge in the first two quarters, Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) data showed.

The drop led to an annual 18 percent fall in the cumulative sales of foreign-currency insurance policies for the first nine months to NT$396.8 billion, the data showed.

Foreign-currency policies have been sliding partly due to a high comparison base, fluctuations in exchange rates and downward revisions in declared interest rates that have significant bearing on the bonuses they distribute to policyholders, the commission said on Tuesday last week.

FYPs of investment-linked foreign-currency policies fell 36 percent annually to NT$128.75 billion, while the FYPs of traditional foreign-currency insurance products dropped 5 percent to NT$268.1 billion, the FSC said.

For US dollar-denominated products, which command 80 percent of the market share, their FYPs retreated 21 percent annually to US$10.86 billion, the data showed.

The drop was attributed to a 41 percent reduction in sales of investment-linked policies, as their expected returns were hurt by the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts, the FSC said.

Sales of traditional US dollar-denominated products dropped 11 percent over the same period, which partially explained why Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) saw its FYPs fall 12 percent during the nine-month period.

Sales of yuan-denominated policies shrank 46 percent annually to 4.89 billion yuan (US$695 million) in the first nine months due to a 47 percent slump in sales of investment-linked products, with FYPs from traditional policies holding flat from a year earlier, FSC data showed.

By comparison, Australian dollar-denominated policies’ premiums gained 0.09 percent as a 24 percent growth in sales of traditional policies offset a 28 percent decline in sales of investment-linked policies.