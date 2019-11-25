New home mortgages hit record level for October

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

New home mortgages extended by Taiwan’s five major state-run banks hit their highest October level, although the average interest rate on new housing loans remained at its lowest, central bank data released on Friday showed.

Total new mortgages extended by Bank of Taiwan (台灣銀行), Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行), Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) and First Commercial Bank (第一銀行) increased 20.58 percent month-on-month and 19.6 percent year-on-year to NT$55.11 billion (US$1.81 billion) last month, the data showed.

The rise in mortgages was in line with the latest housing transaction data released by the six major municipalities, which show that transactions rose 20 percent month-on-month in the six cities to 21,453 units last month, with Taichung posting the highest monthly growth of 44.9 percent.

On an annual basis, housing transactions in New Taipei City, Taichung, Taoyuan and Tainan increased by 10 to 20 percent, while those in Taipei and Kaohsiung dropped, the data showed.

As the fourth quarter is usually the peak season for housing with many new homes coming onto the market, and as developers have shown a willingness to lure home buyers with lower prices, especially first-time home buyers, the housing market should stay on course for a gradual recovery since 2016, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) reported on Saturday, quoting central bank officials.

Despite rising mortgage demand, the five banks’ average mortgage rate stayed at 1.615 percent per annum last month, which was flat from the previous month, but down from 1.627 percent a year earlier, the data showed.

The average mortgage rate has remained at a historic low for two consecutive months.

The central bank attributed the situation to lenders providing preferential rates for quality customers, the Liberty Times reported.

Some local lenders were reportedly offering mortgage rates as low as 1.56 percent annually for first-time home buyers — similar to the preferential rates provided to military personnel, civil servants and public-school teachers — in a bid to grab a bigger piece of the home-loan market amid fierce competition, the report said.

As the current housing market is mostly focused on owner-occupied or self-use homes, home buyers with good credit could even obtain loans with interest rates as low as 1.50 percent from farmers’ associations in central and southern Taiwan, Liberty Times reported.

The five banks’ data are used to gauge the overall health of the property market, as their combined loans account for about 40 percent of all local mortgages extended, market watchers said.