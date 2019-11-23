Germany avoids a recession with its surprise Q3 results

Bloomberg

Consumption and exports helped the German economy stay above water in the third quarter, when it unexpectedly eked out a modest expansion to avoid a recession.

German government and household expenditure accelerated, while exports rebounded after a steep decline, according to figures published yesterday.

That was enough to offset a 2.6 percent drop in machinery and equipment investment — the biggest in more than six years — and help the economy register 0.1 percent growth.

The weakness of investment bears out warnings that uncertainty related to global trade tensions has put executives on edge and made companies reluctant to spend. There is additional pressure on Germany from a slowdown in the auto market.

After a 0.2 percent contraction in second quarter, Europe’s largest economy is barely growing and on track for a full-year expansion of just 0.5 percent. That would be less than half of the eurozone average and mark the worst performance since 2013.

Germany’s pace in the third quarter was the same as Italy’s, and lagged behind France and Spain. Average growth in the 19-country eurozone was 0.2 percent.

However, there have been some positive signs recently, with business sentiment stabilizing after months of declines, while purchasing managers’ indices due yesterday were forecast to show another modest improvement in manufacturing and services.