US approves Microsoft to sell software to Huawei

Bloomberg

Microsoft Corp said it has been granted a license to do business with China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為).

“On Nov. 20, the US Department of Commerce granted Microsoft’s request for a license to export mass-market software to Huawei,” the Redmond, Washington-based company said in a statement.

“We appreciate the department’s action in response to our request,” it said.

The department this week started granting some suppliers’ applications to sell components to Huawei, one of the biggest makers of smartphones and computer-network equipment.

“We’ve had 290-something requests for specific licenses,” US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in an interview with Fox Business Network on Tuesday.

“We’ve now been starting to send out the 20-day intent-to-deny letters and some approvals,” Ross said.

In May, the US added Huawei to what is known as its entity list in an effort to block US companies from selling components to China’s largest technology company, which it accuses of being a threat to US national security.

Huawei has denied those claims.

The entity listing, which requires US firms to obtain a government license to sell to blacklisted firms, hurt some US companies’ earnings as they waited for clarity from the government on what business — if any — they could do with Huawei.

Technology industry leaders and their lawyers argued for months that the blacklisting of one of their biggest customers was detrimental to their businesses.

A group of senators requested that US President Donald Trump suspend the approval of licenses to conduct business with the firm, because providing them allows “Huawei to continue to pose a serious threat to US telecommunications infrastructure and national security more broadly,” the lawmakers said.

They also asked that the US Congress be given a report outlining the criteria for determining whether the license would pose a threat.