China ‘not afraid’ to fight US on trade

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday said that China wants to reach an initial trade deal with the US, but is “not afraid” to fight back when necessary.

It is rare for Xi to speak so directly about the trade dispute and his comments came two days after US President Donald Trump said that Beijing had not made sufficient concessions so far, making him reluctant to conclude a bargain.

“As we always said, we don’t want to start the trade war, but we are not afraid,” Xi told former US officials and other foreign dignitaries at a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

“When necessary, we will fight back, but we have been working actively to try not to have a trade war,” he told the group, which included former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger, former US treasury secretary Henry Paulson and former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd.

Trump on Oct. 11 announced a “phase one” deal resolving important US grievances about Chinese trade and currency practices.

However, more than a month later, the two sides have yet to finalize the text of any agreement. US officials want large purchases of US farm exports.

Top trade negotiators spoke on the phone on Saturday last week in what the Chinese Ministry of Commerce described as “constructive” discussions on a preliminary deal.

China has insisted on a rollback of existing tariffs, which Trump said he has not agreed to.

“I can tell you this: China would much rather make a trade deal than I would,” Trump said on Wednesday. “I don’t think they’re stepping up to the level that I want.”

US Congress approval this week of legislation supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong has also cast a shadow on the negotiations.

“We want to work for a phase-one agreement on the basis of mutual respect and equality,” Xi told the foreign visitors, who were in town for the Bloomberg New Economy Forum.

Xi warned that the trade talks “may affect the future prospects of the world economy” but China holds a “positive attitude.”

Enodo Economics chief economist Diana Choyleva said that Xi’s comments do not mean that Beijing is about to go on the offensive.

However, “it certainly reaffirms my expectation that China’s not going to budge,” Choyleva told reporters at the forum.

Kissinger on Thursday told the forum that the trade dispute could potentially lead to armed conflict if it goes unresolved.

If the two sides keep seeing “every issue in the world in terms of conflict” with each other, it could be “dangerous for mankind,” Kissinger said.