SOUTH KOREA

Export decline to soften

Early trade figures for this month showed that exports could be headed for their smallest monthly decline since April, offering a sign that a year-long stretch of declines linked to weak global tech demand might be starting to ease. Exports during the first 20 days of this month fell 9.6 percent from a year earlier, the Korea Customs Service said yesterday. While the figures point to a 12th straight monthly drop in exports amid weakness in the global tech sector and a further slowing of China’s economy, a smaller decline offers a sign that the worst might be over.

INTERNET

PayPal buying Honey

Payments platform PayPal Holdings Inc said it is buying shopping and rewards company Honey Science Corp for US$4 billion. Founded in 2012, California-based Honey helps people find online coupons and discounts while they shop online. It has about 17 million monthly users. The acquisition would help PayPal’s merchants attract new customers by offering personalized deals and offers, PayPal said on Wednesday. It also hopes to reach shoppers earlier, not just when they are paying at checkout, it said. Honey is to keep its headquarters in Los Angeles and its cofounders are to join PayPal, which is based in San Jose, PayPal said.

UNITED STATES

Fed ousts negative talk

US central bankers last month dismissed the idea of taking interest rates into negative territory, according to meeting minutes released on Wednesday. Evidence for the benefits of negative interest rates — lenders must pay borrowers rather than the other way around — has proven “mixed” in countries where it has been tried, members of the US Federal Reserve’s rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee said. However, the minutes also said that Fed members believe further rate cuts should be unnecessary in the near term, barring major changes to the outlook.

INDIA

Privatization drive initiated

The nation launched its biggest privatization drive in more than a decade, offering majority stakes in three state-owned companies in a bid to raise funds to bridge a widening fiscal gap and boost a slowing economy. The Cabinet committee on economic affairs on Wednesday said it would sell the government’s entire stake in the nation’s second-largest state refiner, Bharat Petroleum Corp, and its largest shipping company, Shipping Corp of India Ltd. It also approved transferring ownership of Container Corp of India Ltd, Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman said in New Delhi. A proposal to pare stakes below 51 percent in some companies, while still retaining control, was also approved.

ENTERTAINMENT

Sony seeks Indian network

Sony Corp is in talks to acquire a stake in the Indian television network controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, people familiar with the matter said. The Tokyo-based company is conducting due diligence on Ambani’s Network18 Media & Investments Ltd before any possible offer, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is not public. Sony is considering several potential deal structures, including a bid for the company or a merger of its own Indian business with Network18’s entertainment channels, one of the people said. Talks are at a preliminary stage and might not result in a transaction, the people said.