CTBC Financial wins three awards by ‘The Asset’

Staff writer

Well-known international financial magazine The Asset on Friday last week announced the winners of its “The Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2019,” with CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) winning an “Excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Platinum Award” and “Best Initiative in Social Responsibility,” while CTBC Financial president Daniel Wu (吳一揆) was awarded a “Best Chief Executive Officer Award.”

These achievements are a testament to CTBC Financial’s commitment to pursuing sustainable finance, environmental protection, social participation and corporate governance.

Praising Wu, The Asset said he has promoted corporate governance, implemented the separation of “ownership” and “management,” attached importance to the concept of sustainable business and actively raised corporate governance standards, as well as assisted CTBC Financial in becoming Taiwan’s first financial holding company with independent directors occupying more than half of the company’s board.

As the chairman of the company’s corporate sustainability committee and by strategically focusing on corporate transparency, environmental responsibility, employee care, sound products and services, and concerted social growth, Wu has effectively promoted the company’s sustainable responsibility efforts and assisted CTBC Financial in meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), leading to his winning a “Best CEO” award, the magazine said.

After being promoted to president of CTBC Financial in 2010, Wu has helped the firm improve its overall financial performance and pay more attention to corporate social responsibility and governance issues — efforts that have been rewarded with 16 individual awards from renowned financial media and independent organizations, such as FinanceAsia and Corporate Governance Asia.

It is worth noting that CTBC Financial has won the “Best ESG Enterprise Platinum Award” eight times for its efforts to promote sustainable development.

This award is presented to listed companies with outstanding ESG performance, with the criteria for selection including their financial performance and ESG indicators, as well as opinions from investors, analysts and professionals. It shows that CTBC Financial has not only continued to grow steadily, but has also successfully promoted sustainable business development.

In addition, the CTBC Foundation for Arts and Culture has taken root in promoting art education in remote townships and won the “Best Social Responsibility Project Award” through the firm’s “LOVE & ARTS Dream + Dream Come-true Project,” which began in 2017. Through more than half a year of in-depth art education courses for students in remote townships, nearly 80 percent of them have established positive self-identities and values.

CTBC Financial’s participation in corporate sustainability activities has been recognized by professional organizations at home and abroad. It has been included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International ESG Leaders Indexes for five consecutive years since 2014, joined the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for three consecutive years since 2016, remained a component of the DJSI World Index since 2017 and continued to be a component of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index from 2016.

The company has also won the Global 2000 by Forbes since 2017 and in April received Global Views Monthly’s Corporate Social Responsibility Award in the financial and insurance industry.