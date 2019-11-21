Agencies

BANKING

Swedbank vows scrutiny

Swedbank AB chief executive officer Jens Henriksson yesterday pledged to conclude an internal probe into alleged money laundering at the Swedish lender by early next year, and said it was unaware of any breaches of US sanctions after national broadcaster SVT alleged such a lapse. Earlier in the day, SVT reported that Swedbank might have violated US sanctions against Russia, citing an unidentified Wall Street source.

TECHNOLOGY

Google to read news reports

Google on Tuesday said its digital assistant would serve as a “news host” on its connected devices to deliver stories from a variety of its media partners. The feature called Your News Update would be activated by asking the Google Assistant to read the news. The artificial intelligence program would deliver “a mix of short news stories chosen in that moment based on your interests, location, user history and preferences, as well as the top news stories out there,” Google product manager Liz Gannes said in a blog post.

CHIPMAKERS

Qualcomm releases forecast

Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday said it expects global smartphone makers to ship 450 million 5G handsets in 2021 and another 750 million in 2022. The world’s largest supplier of mobile phone chips said that 5G adoption would be faster than 4G due to the timing of commercialization of the technology in China and availability of chipsets across different price tiers. Going by Qualcomm’s previous forecast of a range of 175 million to 225 million 5G devices for next year, the 2021 forecast suggests 125 percent growth from the midpoint of the outlook for next year.

SOUTH AFRICA

Inflation slows down

The annual inflation rate last month dropped more than forecast to the lowest in almost nine years, providing some room for the central bank to ease policy. Consumer price growth slowed to 3.7 percent, compared with 4.1 percent in September, Pretoria-based Statistics South Africa said in a statement yesterday. The latest print marks 31 consecutive months in which inflation has remained within the central bank’s target band of 3 to 6 percent.

ARGENTINA

President vows to pay debts

President-elect Alberto Fernandez on Tuesday said that he would make good on the nation’s debt payments, but without new austerity measures, because people in the country are already hard-pressed financially. “We cannot make more fiscal adjustments, because the situation is enormously complicated,” Fernandez, a center-left Peronist, said in a statement after speaking with IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva. The IMF last year granted the country a US$57 billion fund to halt a devastating currency skid.

BANKING

Citigroup tops regional list

Citigroup Inc this year ranked the No. 1 fixed-income bank by market share for the Asia-Pacific region excluding Japan, according to a Greenwich Associates survey of debt market professionals that focuses on the secondary market. HSBC Holdings PLC ranked second and JPMorgan Chase & Co, Deutsche Bank AG and UBS Group AG tied at third. The fixed-income rankings include services related to credit, rates, Asia bonds denominated in US dollars, euro and yen and developed market government bonds.