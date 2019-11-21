New Delhi mulls incentives to cash in on trade dispute

Bloomberg

India is planning to offer 324 companies, including Tesla Inc and GlaxoSmithKline PLC, incentives to set up factories in the South Asian nation in a bid to capitalize on the trade dispute between China and the US, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.

The government proposes to provide the manufacturers land to set up a factory along with power, water and road access, according to draft of the document prepared by the Indian Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, and Invest India.

Other companies that officials would reach out to include Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Eli Lilly & Co and South Korea’s Hanwha Chemical Corp.

The proposal might reduce red tape and set the nation, which last quarter expanded at the slowest pace in six years, on a path to double its GDP to US$5 trillion by 2025 — a goal set by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under the plan, the government would create a land bank for ready-to-move-in industrial clusters, offer investment and location-based incentives, and rationalize anti-dumping duties.

The proposal includes incentives for plug-in and hybrid vehicles, fuel efficiency and carbon taxation.

For the electronics and telecom sector, flexible employment, manufacturing-related incentives linked to investments and value addition have been sought.

The country has made progress, rising 37 spots since 2017 in the World Bank’s ranking for ease of doing business, but it still comes in at 63rd, trailing not only China, but also Rwanda and Kosovo.

At present, investors keen on setting up a factory need to acquire land on their own, which, in some cases, involves a time-consuming process of negotiating with small plot owners to persuade them part with their holding.

The Indian Prime Minister’s Office is considering the proposal and a decision is expected soon.

An e-mail sent to the spokeswoman at the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry was not immediately answered.