EQUITIES

US markets boost TAIEX

The TAIEX yesterday gained ground, as investors were encouraged by a strong showing by US markets on Friday last week on the back of rising optimism about a trade deal between Washington and Beijing, dealers said. However, turnover remained thin, with many investors staying on the sidelines amid concerns that the local stock market could suffer a major pullback following solid gains, they said. The TAIEX closed up 74.18 points, or 0.64 percent, at the day’s high of 11,599.78, on turnover of NT$108.464 billion (US$3.56 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$3.12 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

TAX REVENUE

Ratio hits 10-year high

Total tax revenue as a percentage of GDP was 13.4 percent last year, up from 12.9 percent the previous year and the highest since 2008, Ministry of Finance data showed. The ratio for this year is likely to stay at about 13.4 percent and drop to 13 percent next year, Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) said at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee yesterday. However, the ministry aims to raise the ratio to 15 percent in the long term to maintain the nation’s fiscal stability, Su said.

CORPORATE DEBT

Orsted to sell ‘green’ bonds

Orsted A/S “green” bonds are scheduled to be listed and traded on the over-the-counter market today, the Taipei Exchange said. Through its subsidiary Orsted Wind Power TW Holding A/S, the Danish energy developer is issuing NT$12 billion of green bonds to finance its offshore wind development projects in the nation. Orsted’s bonds comprise a NT$4 billion tranche with a maturity of seven years and a 0.92 percent coupon, and an NT$8 billion tranche with a maturity of 15 years and a 1.5 percent coupon, the exchange said. The bonds are to be offered to professional institutional investors, rather than to retail investors, the exchange said.

EARNINGS

Listed firms’ results mixed

Aggregate revenues and pretax earnings of listed companies in the first three quarters of this year showed mixed results, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. In the first nine months, aggregate sales by companies listed on the exchange rose 0.07 percent year-on-year to NT$20.03 trillion, while pretax income fell 16.73 percent year-on-year to NT$1.49 trillion. Increases in profit were led by banking and insurance companies, as well as cement suppliers, while plastics, semiconductor and oil-and-gas companies were the hardest hit, the exchange said.

INSURANCE

Aviva unveils Asia plans

Aviva PLC said it plans to retain its Chinese joint venture and its assets in Singapore, while continuing to explore options for some other businesses in Asia. “Aviva’s Singapore and China business units delivered double-digit [percentage] operating profit growth in 2018 and are earning attractive returns,” a company statement released yesterday said. “Both countries are expected to pay dividends to group center in 2019.” The London-based insurer said that its joint venture in China would be retained because of its “high growth prospects” and the scale of the Chinese market. Aviva is continuing to explore “strategic” options for its Vietnamese business, as well as its operations in Hong Kong and Indonesia, it said.