IA sector nearing end of downcycle, analysts say

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

A recovery in the industrial automation (IA) sector is likely to occur no later than in the first half of next year, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a report.

“We believe the IA recession since mid-2018 will likely come to an end around mid-2020, and another upcycle will begin,” Yuanta analysts led by Kenny Chen (陳景文) said in a research report.

The report echoed observations made by Daiwa-Cathay Capital Markets Co Ltd (大和國泰證券) analyst Steven Tseng (曾緒良) that the IA sector is already at the end of the current down cycle, with global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index data and machine tool orders indicating early signs of the sector bottoming out next year.

The analysts made the forecasts on the back of new equipment demand for several new applications, such as 5G infrastructure and smartphone specification upgrades, as well as a recovery in semiconductor fab spending next year.

Yuanta said its checks with suppliers and historical patterns have suggested that restocking demand for machine tools and IA products would take place before the first half of next year, following more than a year of trade disputes and downstream destocking, the report said.

During the first three quarters of this year, upstream component companies in the IA sector, such as those focused on linear guide and ball screw components, saw greater annual declines in revenue than downstream machine tool firms, which implied the acceleration of destocking activities, the report said.

In addition, manufacturers’ increased demand for equipment thanks to their plans for production relocation to Taiwan and Southeast Asian nations in the next one to two years would provide a catalyst for recovering momentum in the sector, it said.

The long-term growth of manufacturing automation to save on costs and lift efficiency would be another catalyst, it added.