ITRI raises chip industry forecast

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI, 工研院) yesterday raised its forecast for the local semiconductor industry’s production value to NT$2.65 trillion (US$86.88 billion) this year, up about 1 percent from last year’s NT$2.61 trillion.

The forecast came as the industry saw its production value return to positive territory after it increased 4 percent to NT$721.7 billion in the third quarter, ending two straight quarters of annual contraction.

Last quarter’s growth outstripped the annual decline of 14.6 percent in the global semiconductor industry, the institute said, citing World Semiconductor Trade Statistics data.

The upward revision was mostly due to the memory manufacturing segment’s better-than-expected performance, the government-funded institute said.

ITRI had expected a flat year for the nation’s semiconductor industry, given sluggish demand and oversupply caused drastic price declines in memory chips.

Local memorychip makers are expected to see production value dip 17.2 percent year-on-year to NT$166 billion this year, the institute said.

Two weeks ago, it predicted a worse decline of 26 percent year-on-year.

ITRI also revised upward its forecast for local chip designers’ production value to NT$674.7 billion, up 5.2 percent annually, compared with an earlier estimate of NT$671.1 billion, or an increase of 4.6 percent annually.

Meanwhile, foundry companies led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), which constitute more than 90 percent of the semiconductor industry’s output, are expected to see production value grow 1.5 percent to NT$1.36 trillion this year, ITRI said.

Its previous estimate was a 1.6 percent increase.