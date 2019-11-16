Agencies

AIRLINES

SAA workers go on strike

Workers at South African Airways (SAA) yesterday went on strike over wages and job cuts that forced the troubled state-owned carrier to cancel all flights and left its future hanging in the balance. SAA, which has not turned a profit since 2011 and is without a permanent chief executive, said the strike by unions representing about 3,000 of its 5,000 workers would cost it 50 million rand (US$3.38 million) per day and threaten its survival. The unions rejected SAA’s wage offer late on Thursday, and are also striking over the carrier’s plan to cut more than 900 jobs in a bid to stem financial losses and become viable without the state bailouts it has relied on. Acting SAA chief financial officer Deon Fredericks said that the airline, hurt by past mismanagement, could not just close its eyes and carry on.

AGRICULTURE

China lifts US poultry ban

China has lifted its four-year ban on US poultry shipments, a small sign of progress on a trade deal at a time when agriculture purchases have become a sticking point in negotiations. US exports to China are forecast to top US$1 billion per year, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said in a statement. Shares of chicken producer Pilgrim’s Pride Corp rose as much as 4.7 percent, while those of Sanderson Farms Inc were up as much as 6.6 percent. “Lifting the ban has been a top priority of the US poultry industry for the past four years,” US agricultural groups said in a statement. “This action represents a significant opportunity for US chicken and turkey producers.” At its peak, the annual value of poultry exports from the US to China was US$71 million for turkey and US$722 million for chicken, the groups said.

FINANCE

Global debt tops US$250tn

Global debt hit a fresh record of more than US$250 trillion in the first half of this year, with China and the US accounting for more than 60 percent of new borrowing, the Institute of International Finance said. Borrowing by governments, households and non-financial businesses accounted for more than 240 percent of global GDP and it is growing faster than the global economy, the institute said in a report published on Thursday. In developed nations, governments accounted for the bulk of borrowing over the past decade, it said. In emerging markets, companies took the lead — but more than half of corporate debt in those nations is likely held by state-owned businesses. The report said that emerging markets that have relied on foreign-currency borrowing — such as Turkey, Mexico and Chile — could be exposed to risks if growth slows further.

CHIPMAKERS

Forecast beats expectations

Applied Materials Inc on Thursday gave a sales forecast for this quarter that topped analysts’ estimates, suggesting a slump in orders for chipmaking equipment is ending. The company is the largest maker of machinery used in the manufacture of semiconductors, which are among the most important parts of the electronics supply chain. Customers of the Santa Clara, California-based company include Samsung Electronics Co, Intel Corp and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), giving it a reach that makes its results and forecasts an important early indicator of business confidence. Sales would be about US$4.1 billion, the company said in a statement. That compared with an analysts’ average estimate of US$3.71 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.