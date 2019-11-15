Agencies

JAPAN

Economy sees 0.2% rise

The economy grew at an annual pace of 0.2 percent in the third quarter, supported by consumer purchases ahead of a tax hike, the government reported yesterday. Weak exports were a drag on growth and inventories declined, but government spending helped support demand, expanding by 2.4 percent, it said. It was the fourth straight quarter of expansion, but well below analysts’ forecasts. The quarterly rate of growth was 0.1 percent. An increase in the national sales tax is expected to drag growth lower this quarter.

ENTERTAINMENT

Disney Plus a blockbuster

Walt Disney Co’s Disney Plus has said that more than 10 million customers signed up on its first day of launch, far exceeding expectations. The mix of Marvel and Star Wars movies and shows, classic animated films and new series appears to be a hit out of the gate after its launch on Tuesday in the US, Canada and the Netherlands. The streaming service costs US$7 a month or US$70 a year after a seven-day free trial. Customers of some Verizon wireless and home-Internet plans in the US were offered a year free. Netflix has garnered 158 million subscribers since launching its streaming platform in 2007.

ACQUISITIONS

Thermo Fisher eyes Qiagen

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the maker of diagnostic equipment, is considering a purchase of molecular testing firm Qiagen NV in what could become one of its biggest-ever merger and acquisitions, people with knowledge of the matter said. Thermo Fisher has approached the Dutch company about a potential deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Qiagen, which is listed in New York and Frankfurt, has a market value of about US$7.3 billion.

MINING

BHP unveils new CEO

Australian mining giant BHP Billiton Ltd yesterday announced that long-time employee Mike Henry would replace chief executive officer Andrew Mackenzie when he steps down at the end of the year. The world’s biggest miner said that Henry was tapped to take over the top job from Jan. 1 after a “thorough succession process.” Henry joined the global resources company in 2003 and has led its Australia minerals operations since 2016.

TECHNOLOGY

Cisco forecast disappoints

Cisco Systems Inc gave a quarterly sales forecast that fell far short of projections, signaling that companies are postponing hardware purchases amid global political and economic uncertainty, including the China-US trade dispute. Revenue in the fiscal second quarter would decline 3 to 5 percent from the same period a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. That indicates sales of about US$11.9 billion. Adjusted profit would be US$0.75 to US$0.77 a share, also missing analysts’ predictions.

COWORKING

WeWork hit by losses

WeWork posted losses of US$1.25 billion in the third quarter, despite the beleaguered office space start-up nearly doubling its revenue, US media reports said on Wednesday. The firm has suffered a dramatic reversal in fortunes since its US$47 billion valuation at the start of the year. The record-high loss was more than double the red ink logged over the same period a year earlier, while revenue soared to US$934 million, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited a report to debt holders by parent company We Co.