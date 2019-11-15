Home / Business
Fri, Nov 15, 2019 - Page 11　

Government snags 26% more in revenue over last year

By Crystal Hsu  /  Staff reporter

The government on Monday said it collected NT$246.6 billion (US$8.06 billion) in tax revenues last month, a 26.4 percent increase from the same period last year, supported by active property and securities transactions.

These transactions generated NT$8.6 billion in tax revenue, an 11.5 percent increase year-on-year, as daily turnover rose 18.88 percent to NT$157.4 billion, Ministry of Finance data showed.

Cumulatively, securities transaction tax revenue totaled NT$73.3 billion in the first 10 months of the year, down 15.7 percent from a year earlier, and is poised for a decline for the whole of this year, Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Chen Yu-feng (陳玉豐) said.

Earlier US-China tariff exchanges drove capital outflows for most of this year until they reached a tentative deal last month and the situation reversed, Chen said.

Land value increment tax revenue posted a 20.1 percent gain to NT$9.1 billion, as property transactions rose 6.5 percent to 51,345 cases, the data showed.

This year, the property market benefited from a stable economy, low borrowing costs and reports of firms returning from overseas, the ministry said.

As of Oct. 31, land value gains generated NT$82.6 billion in tax revenue, an 8.6 percent increase from a year earlier, the data showed.

Corporate income tax revenue soared 30.5 percent to NT$159.5 billion, as personal income tax revenue added 38.7 percent to NT$31.3 billion, the data showed.

Chen said delayed income tax filings from September due to bad weather accounted for the steep monthly gains.

The ministry received NT$2.12 trillion in tax revenues between January and last month, a 3 percent increase over last year and ahead of its annual budget target.

