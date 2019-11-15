Nordic countries seek green help

Staff writer, with CNA

Northern European countries are seeking to explore more opportunities for cooperation with Taiwan in the field of energy efficiency and sustainability, representatives of three Nordic countries said at a forum yesterday.

Taiwan is making important investments in renewable energy, Trade Council of Denmark, Taipei Director Bo Monsted said at the Nordic Sustainable Energy and Environment Forum at the Taipei International Convention Center.

“There could still be opportunities within areas such as energy efficiency, and that’s why I think there are also some interesting technologies in the seminar here for Taiwan,” Monsted said on the sidelines of the event.

The one-day forum, organized by the representative offices of Sweden, Denmark and Finland, aimed to share the three countries’ sustainable solutions with Taiwan to create more cooperation in the pursuit of carbon reduction.

“Every time I go somewhere, I hear people refer to Sustainable Development Goals and I see a lot of interest among stakeholders in Taiwan about sustainability, so that’s a very positive side of things,” Monsted said.

Finland Trade Center Director Jari Tapani Seilonen and Swedish Trade and Invest Council Representative Hakan Jevrell touted companies in their two countries that could provide energy-efficient solutions to about Taiwan’s energy sector and related industry players.

There are almost 200 Nordic companies with a presence in Taiwan, the event’s organizers said.

Several of these companies — such as Wartsila Oyj Abp, BMH Technology Oy and Valmet Oyj of Finland; Atlas Copco AB, Envac AB and ABB Ltd of Sweden; Grundfos of Denmark — shared their experiences in energy efficiency, renewable energy, waste management and circular economies.

Last year’s Country Sustainability Ranking by international asset manager Robeco lists Sweden, Denmark and Finland among the top four countries with robust sustainability in their environmental, social and governance profiles.

Taiwan created a national council for sustainable development and passed the Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Management Act (溫室氣體減量及管理法) in 2015 to spur industrial transformation.

Taiwan is making efforts to achieve harmony in energy production and environmental protection through innovative technology, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Tseng Wen-sheng (曾文生) said at the forum.