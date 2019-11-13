Agencies

AUTOMAKERS

Nissan cuts profit forecast

Nissan Motor Co yesterday slashed its full-year sales and profit forecast as it struggles with weak demand in Japan, the US and Europe, as well as the arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn. Nissan downgraded its net profit forecast to ￥110 billion (US$1 billion) for the fiscal year to March next year, compared with an earlier estimate of ￥170 billion. Full-year sales are now estimated at ￥10.6 trillion, down from ￥11.3 trillion previously forecast. Net profit for the six months to September plunged 73.5 percent to ￥65.4 billion on sales down 9.6 percent at ￥5 trillion.

AUTOMAKERS

Tata seeks partnerships

Tata Group, the owner of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), has approached automakers, including China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co (浙江吉利控股集團) and BMW AG, as it seeks partnerships for the beleaguered British automotive business, people said. India’s largest conglomerate has said it is open to finding partners for JLR to save on costs and share the burden of investing in electric vehicles. “There have been no talks with Tata or JLR,” Geely said in a statement. BMW declined to comment, as did Tata.

TECHNOLOGY

Google, Ascension team up

Alphabet Inc’s Google signed its biggest cloud computing customer in healthcare yet, according to an announcement on Monday. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Google was teaming up with Ascension to collect personal health-related information of millions of Americans across 21 states. The partnership would also explore artificial intelligence and machine learning applications to help improve clinical effectiveness as well as patient safety, Ascension said.

FRANCE

Growth to cool down

Economic growth would cool slightly at the end of the year amid pressure on industry from the global slowdown, the Bank of France said yesterday. The softer pace of expansion indicates the eurozone’s second-largest economy is not immune to the downturn in trade and manufacturing that is hurting countries across the bloc. According to the central bank’s activity indicator, GDP would expand 0.2 percent this quarter after rising 0.3 percent in the third.

LIGHTING

Osram urges takeover

Osram Licht AG is recommending that shareholders accept a US$4.4 billion takeover offer from AMS AG after reaching a business combination agreement with the Austrian sensor maker that would protect workers from merger-related layoffs until 2022. The offer price of 41 euros a share in cash “represents an appropriate valuation of the company,” Osram said in a statement yesterday. The German company also reported that fourth-quarter earnings fell 43 percent to 86 million euros (US$95 million). Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected an average of 78.7 million euros.

RETAIL

KKR approaches Walgreens

KKR & Co has formally approached drugstore giant Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc about a deal to take the company private, in what could be the biggest-ever leveraged buyout, people familiar with the matter said. The New York-based private equity firm has been preparing a proposal to potentially buy out shareholders of Walgreens Boots, the people said. It is unclear how feasible the transaction would be, given the need for large amounts of financing.