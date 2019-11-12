Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

One good Brexit chaos note

The nation almost certainly avoided a recession ahead of the now-postponed Oct. 31 deadline to leave the EU. The economy expanded 0.4 percent between July and September, thereby avoiding a second straight quarter of contraction, according to the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey. Brexit stockpiling has led to volatility in output this year, but the underlying picture is one of an economy that has lost momentum amid the turmoil convulsing British politics.

ELECTRONICS

Toshiba operating profit up

Toshiba Corp is set to post a sevenfold increase from a year earlier in April to September operating profit, the Nikkei reported on Sunday, without saying where it got the information. Despite the ￥50 billion (US$458 million) in operating profit in the six-month period, the company will report a net loss because of the weak performance of a chip-making subsidiary and deficits in its LNG business, the newspaper said. Toshiba is due to release half-year results tomorrow.

AGRICULTURE

India needs more onions

India is to import 100,000 tonnes of onions, Indian Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in a message on Twitter on Saturday, in a bid to curb rising prices. State-owned trading firm MMTC Ltd is importing onions to distribute between Friday and Dec. 15, the minister said. A more than 200 percent surge in onion prices has pushed the nation’s September headline inflation rate to its highest level since July last year after heavy monsoon rains damaged crops and reduced supplies.

OIL

Iranian official reduces find

Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Namdar Zanganeh yesterday said that an oil field whose discovery Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced on Sunday adds only 22.2 billion barrels to the nation’s estimated crude reserves. Out of the amount at the site, only a tenth — 2.2 billion barrels — can be extracted due to technological limitations, Zanganeh told reporters. Rouhani said the field in the southwestern province of Khuzestan held 53 billion barrels of oil, calling it a “small gift by the government to the people of Iran.”

AUTOMOTIVE

Tesla unveils Shanghai cars

Tesla Inc yesterday unveiled its first vehicles built in China, a milestone for the company as it prepares to start sales of domestically made electric sedans in the world’s largest auto market. Assembled in Tesla’s new Shanghai Gigafactory, which broke ground in January, the first Model 3 sedans came in blue and were emblazoned with the brand name in Chinese characters. The plant is producing cars in small quantities as part of preparations and Tesla is working with local authorities to obtain manufacturing certification.

BANKING

Sewing urged to focus

Some Deutsche Bank AG shareholders have called for chief executive officer Christian Sewing to end his role in supervising the investment banking division amid concern it might distract him from his main job, the Telegraph reported on Sunday. Deka Investment, one of the bank’s shareholders, called it “unusual” for a chief executive to run a division while there is ongoing restructuring involving 18,000 job losses. Ingo Speich, the head of corporate governance for Deka, suggested that it would be more appropriate to split the function.